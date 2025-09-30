General Dynamics Electric Boat has secured a $642 million contract modification to a previous U.S. Navy award for work on Virginia-class submarines.

The original contract calls for Lead Yard Support and Development Studies and Design efforts, General Dynamics said Friday. According to GDEB President Mark Rayha, the latest modification provides funding that “allows us to continue our design and development efforts in order to sustain and extend our nation’s operational overmatch against any potential adversaries.”

“With the support of the administration, the Navy and Congress, we are prepared to deliver the advantage to protect our sailors, our families and our freedom,” Rayha added.

According to the Department of Defense’s announcement of the contract modification, funding obligated upon the award includes allotments from the Navy’s shipbuilding and conversion budget of about $41.5 million for fiscal year 2021, approximately $6.1 million for FY 2022, about $15.2 million for FY 2023, approximately $31.2 million for FY 2024 and $4.5 million for FY 2025. Nearly $22 million from the Navy’s FY 2025 R&D, test and evaluation budget is also provided in the modification.

All obligated funding at the time of the award will not expire at the current fiscal year’s end. The contract’s work performance will be mainly in Groton, Connecticut, with completion expected by April 2026.