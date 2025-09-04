Shift5 has raised $75 million from its Series C funding round to scale and expand the presence of its operational technology monitoring capabilities across defense and commercial transportation sectors.

The company said Wednesday that global investment firm Hedosophia led the funding round with participation from Booz Allen Ventures, AE Industrial, Insight Partners, 645 Ventures, Savano Capital Partners and others.

“When we started this company, we set out to solve some of the toughest challenges in operational technology for the nation’s critical systems, and this round marks a major milestone that validates our team’s work,” commented Josh Lospinoso, co-founder and CEO of Shift5. “More importantly, it provides rocket fuel to accelerate our mission of equipping the teams that operate and secure these systems with the infrastructure and analytics to detect threats, anticipate failures, and respond with confidence.”

What Shift5 Offers

Headquartered in Rosslyn, Virginia, Shift5 provides tools to secure organizations from cyberthreats and address challenges related to aging IT infrastructure. Its Operational Intelligence platform can analyze serial bus traffic and radio frequency data to detect threats in near real time, allowing operators to take immediate action.

The company has established partnerships with Boeing, Amazon Web Services, Avionica, ForeFlight, Carahsoft Technology and Booz Allen Hamilton.

David Forbes, director of cyber physical defense at Booz Allen Hamilton, shared that his company combines its artificial intelligence capabilities with Shift5’s product.

“Our strategic partnership has demonstrated the powerful impact of combining Shift5’s operational technology insights with our AI-driven solutions for defense customers,” Forbes stated. “This investment positions us to continue accelerating the innovations that keep our warfighters mission-ready, and we’re excited about what we’ll accomplish together next.”