Austal USA has received approval from the U.S. Coast Guard to order long lead time materials for the construction of three more Heritage-class offshore patrol cutters, or OPCs, in addition to the two it is already building for the country’s maritime law enforcement agency under a potential $3.3 billion contract awarded in 2022.

Work on the additional three OPCs was authorized by the Coast Guard’s exercising multiple options in the original contract, which calls for the construction of up to 11 of the cutters, Austal USA said Thursday. The options, which also provide for logistic supply items for two OPCs, are worth $314 million.

Heritage-class OPC Capabilities

Heritage-class OPCs are designed with a range of 10,200 nautical miles at 14 knots speed and an endurance period of 60 days. The cutters can be deployed independently or as part of a task force, providing mobile command and control support during surge missions, including border control, law enforcement, national security and disaster response.

“These early awards speak to the strong partnership that has developed between the Coast Guard and Austal USA teams,” commented Austal USA President Michelle Kruger.

”We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership and deliver these much-needed cutters,” Kruger added.