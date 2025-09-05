in Contract Awards, Defense And Intelligence, News

Parsons Books $81M Task Order for Army C5ISR Radar Support Services

Mike Kushin / LinkedIn
Mike Kushin headshot. The Parsons executive discussed the significance of the $81 million U.S. Army task order.
Mike Kushin President, Defense & Intel, Parsons

Parsons will work to develop advanced radio frequency technologies and artificial intelligence capabilities for the U.S. Army’s aerial and ground radars following an $81 million task order that the company received under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services, or RS3, contract vehicle.

Task Order’s Work Scope

The recompete award includes a one-year base performance period and four one-year options, the company said Thursday. Its work will cover systems engineering services tailor-fit for mission requirements on command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence and reconnaissance, or C5ISR. Parsons’ deliverables also include support operations, program management, engineering, integration, prototyping and fabrication.

Parsons is one of the 198 companies that secured spots in the $37.4 billion RS3 contract that the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, initiated in 2018 for tapping contractors on C5ISR requirements. Under the contract vehicle, the company booked in February 2024 a potential three-year, $48 million task order to provide software development life cycle services for the Army’s command and control applications.

“We recognize the vital importance of C5ISR capabilities in addressing the complex security challenges, from emerging hypersonic threats to intelligence gathering at the tactical edge,” said Mike Kushin, Parsons’ president of defense and intelligence.

“We are committed to equipping the U.S. Army DEVCOM with state-of-the-art radar solutions that bolster national security and ensure our forces maintain a strategic edge in modern warfare,” the company executive added.

