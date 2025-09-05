Hanwha Defense USA has added Todd Mueller and Jessica Vanaman to the executive team as executive director for fires capture programs and director for munitions, respectively.

In a statement published Thursday, Mike Smith, president and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA, said Mueller and Vanaman’s leadership experience and expertise “will be invaluable as we deliver combat-tested artillery systems and next-generation munitions solutions to the U.S. Army and our allies.”

Todd Mueller

Mueller served for more than 25 years in the U.S. Army, where he recently managed the service branch’s extended range cannon artillery program before moving to self-propelled howitzer modernization efforts.

His military career included time as a field artillery officer and acquisition official at several program executive offices.

Jessica Vanaman

Vanaman has over two decades of experience in the Department of Defense, where she specialized in munitions research, development and production modernization.

She most recently served as assistant project director for joint services. Vanaman also served as deputy chief of staff for the Army’s Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition.

What Does Hanwha Defense USA Do?

Hanwha Defense USA builds and supplies advanced ground and maritime combat systems, including artillery, ammunition and manned and unmanned platforms, to improve the capabilities and survivability of military forces.

The U.S. subsidiary of South Korea-based Hanwha Aerospace continues to expand its U.S. presence through selective acquisitions, organic growth and strategic partnerships.