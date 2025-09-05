Microsoft has appointed Carmen Krueger as corporate vice president of U.S. federal to lead the company’s work supporting federal customers’ mission to deliver better, secure services.

“Microsoft is synonymous with innovation, and I am honored to lead this accomplished team with its unique and important mission—supporting our US Federal customers. I look forward to meeting and collaborating with our incredible customers and partners to help them harness the full power of Microsoft’s innovative solutions in service to their stakeholders,” Krueger said in a LinkedIn post announcing her appointment.

Chris Barry, corporate vice president of U.S. public sector industries at Microsoft, welcomed Krueger, highlighting her leadership experience and service background.

“Carmen is a U.S. Navy veteran with more than 20 years in technology and federal leadership. She’s widely respected for building inclusive, high-performing teams and I’m excited for the energy, expertise, and commitment she brings to Microsoft,” Barry said.

He noted the importance of her role at a time when federal agencies are under pressure to deliver better, faster and more services. “With Carmen leading US Federal, we’ll continue partnering with agencies to modernize, strengthen cybersecurity, and responsibly scale AI, from productivity gains to mission systems across the US Government cloud environments they depend on,” Barry added.

Carmen Krueger’s Leadership Experience in Federal, Technology Sectors

Krueger joins Microsoft from SAP, where she most recently served as chief operating officer and chief business officer for North America. She also held the managing director role for regulated industries in Washington, D.C., managing SAP’s North America government and critical infrastructure business.

She rejoined the company in 2020 after spending nearly two years serving as senior vice president for North America enterprise at Qualtrics.

Her earlier roles at SAP include general manager and senior vice president for the SAP National Security Services cloud line of business.

Before her time at SAP, Krueger held leadership positions at Siebel Systems from 2000 to 2005, including director of business development, director of sales operations and senior manager in the Siebel Venture Group.

Carmen Krueger’s Military Service, Education

Krueger served in the U.S. Navy’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps from 1995 to 2007, working as senior in-house counsel and trial counsel.

She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Arizona State University, where she graduated summa cum laude.