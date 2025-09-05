Summit 7 Acquires CMMC Training Provider GRC Academy

Summit 7 has acquired GRC Academy as part of its effort to strengthen its capability to support organizations navigating the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, and other federal requirements.

Summit 7 said Thursday that the GRC Academy will continue to provide training and education to students with active enrollments.

GRC Academy Bolsters Summit 7’s CMMC Services

Founded by cybersecurity expert Jacob Hill, GRC Academy focuses on preparing small and mid-sized defense industrial base organizations for CMMC compliance

“GRC Academy is a huge asset to the ecosystem, and we’re excited to expand it under the Summit 7 brand,” commented Scott Edwards, CEO of Summit 7 and a 2025 Wash100 Award winner. “This acquisition strengthens our collective ability to equip defense contractors not just with the right tools and managed services, but with the education they need to implement those tools effectively.”

The acquisition announcement comes months after Summit 7 secured dual CMMC Level 2 assessment certifications. The first certification assessed the company’s DFARS 252.204-7012 and 7021 compliance, which covered its capability to process, store and transmit controlled unclassified information. The second certification demonstrated the capability of the company’s Guardian and Vigilance Managed Services to provide full or partial coverage in all areas of NIST 800-171r2 control implementation.