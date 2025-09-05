SciTec Elevates David Simenc to President

SciTec has promoted David Simenc to president, placing him in charge of the company’s overall operations as it continues delivering missile warning, missile defense and other warfighter-enabling capabilities. Simenc succeeded Jim Lisowski, who now serves as CEO, SciTec said Thursday.

Lisowski expressed confidence in Simenc’s ability to lead the company. “David has the leadership, strategic planning, and customer engagement skills; commitment to mission and employees; and focus to organize, prioritize, and execute for us today and well into the future,” said the former president.

David Simenc’s Career at SciTec and Industry Experience

Simenc joined SciTec in 2012 as a staff engineer and advanced through technical, project management and portfolio leadership roles. Most recently, he served as vice president of the company’s defense, intelligence and space solutions business area, which employs more than 300 professionals focused on delivering mission data processing applications for national security customers.

Simenc has worked on expanding SciTec’s market presence from an innovation-focused organization to a prime contractor on large-scale programs, including the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command FORGE mission processing initiatives. Before joining SciTec, he began his career as a research and development engineer at Northrop Grumman Xontech Systems.

In his new role as SciTec’s president, Simenc will ensure the company remains organized for success on challenging programs while continuing to serve as FORGE chief architect.