A Koniag Government Services company will work to support Washington Headquarters Services, or WHS, by helping provide business intelligence analytical capabilities under a contract with a total cumulative amount of $83.3 million. Koniag IT Systems, or KITS, secured the firm-fixed-price award, which comes with a $13.9 million base value, the Department of Defense said Friday.

WHS Contract Deliverables

The contract calls for KITS to provide expertise, manpower, equipment and other requirements for analytical activities. The company will also work to incorporate the analytical capability into an existing SharePoint web-based platform and document the requirements for a cost-effective and sustainable analytics environment for the DOD’s business data.

Work performance will be onsite, mainly at the Pentagon, Mark Center, Crystal City, Rosslyn and Fort Belvoir, with completion expected by March 31, 2028.