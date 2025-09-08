The U.S. Army has started deploying BAE Systems’ new AN/ARC-231A Multi-mode Aviation Radio Set, or MARS, on select rotary-wing aircraft.

MARS System Capabilities

MARS is a software-defined radio that works to provide multi-band capabilities with Type 1 crypto upgrade for multi-mission communications, the company said Thursday. It comprises the RT-1987 radio and associated ancillaries like amplifiers and mounting bases.

MARS was developed as a ready replacement for the ARC-231 radio currently deployed across the U.S. military and its allies. BAE Systems manufactures the new system at its Fort Wayne, Indiana, facility with engineering support in Largo, Florida.

Rigorous Tests Done, Exec Says

“The fielding of the AN/ARC-231A MARS system marks a significant milestone to equip warfighters with advanced communications capabilities and an increase in mission readiness to respond more effectively to emerging threats,” said Brian Shadiack, BAE Systems’ director of adaptive communications and sensing.

“This next-generation, software-defined radio has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it meets the highest standards of performance,” the company executive remarked.