Thales Defense & Security announced on LinkedIn Saturday the appointment of retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Douglas Small as a member of its board of directors .

Who Is Douglas Small?

Small is a veteran of the Navy who brings extensive experience in naval operations, acquisition and warfare systems development. His areas of expertise cover radar, information and electronic warfare, and combat systems integration.

He currently serves as president at DWS Strategies, where he provides insights and advice to national security and defense technology companies.

The new Thales board member served as commander of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, or NAVWAR, for over four years, leading the service branch’s information warfare systems enterprise, including technical and cybersecurity authority, contracting and comptroller, training and logistics, human resources and security.

The chief of naval operations also selected him to spearhead Project Overmatch.

Small also served as program executive officer of PEO Integrated Warfare Systems for nearly four years. He managed the office’s $5 billion yearly budget and 140 acquisition programs within the Navy’s surface combat and weapon systems. He also oversaw developing, integrating, testing, evaluating, installing and maintaining Navy sensors, weapons and combat systems in ships, submarines and aircraft carriers.