GE Aerospace and BETA Technologies , a company specializing in electric aircraft and advanced electric propulsion systems, have collaborated to accelerate the development of a hybrid electric turbogenerator for potential defense and civil utilization.

Enhancing Hybrid Electric Propulsion Technology

GE Aerospace said Thursday it intends to make a $300 million equity investment in BETA, which will be used to develop hybrid electric aviation technology for advanced air mobility applications, such as long-range vertical takeoff and landing, or VTOL, aircraft, future BETA aircraft and other possible flight-related technological advancements.

The strategic partnership will develop the hybrid technology by combining GE Aerospace’s existing engine technologies, including the CT7 and T700 engines, with BETA’s magnet electric generators. The collaboration also intends to leverage GE’s electrical power systems expertise and enhance aircraft range, speed and payload capacity.

Under the terms of the agreement, GE Aerospace can appoint a director to serve on BETA’s board.

Remarks From GE Aerospace & BETA CEOs

“Partnering with BETA will expand and accelerate hybrid electric technology development, meeting our customers’ needs for differentiated capabilities that provide more range, payload and optimized engine and aircraft performance,” stated H. Lawrence Culp Jr. , chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace.