SMX subsidiary cBEYONData has achieved Level 2 certification under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 program, highlighting its commitment to safeguarding controlled unclassified information, or CUI.

“cBEYONData’s achievement of CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification underscores our shared commitment to safeguarding sensitive defense information and strengthening the DIB,” Anthony Vultaggio, chief technology officer at SMX, said in a statement published Wednesday.

“I’m proud we’re among the first to achieve this milestone, we see CMMC not as a constraint but as a catalyst—enabling us to stay forward-leaning and deliver secure innovation for critical missions,” added Vultaggio.

In February, digital technology company SMX acquired cBEYONData to establish a provider of digital transformation capabilities to help government customers address their planning, financial and analytical needs.

Meeting CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Requirements

To meet CMMC Level 2 requirements, cBEYONData tapped CyberNINES, a certified third-party assessment organization, to conduct the certification process and deployed PreVeil, an end-to-end encrypted collaboration tool approved for handling CUI.

Introduced in December 2024, CMMC 2.0 is a newly mandated certification framework of the Department of Defense to improve cyber protection across the federal supply chain.

With the CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification, cBEYONData has demonstrated its implementation of cybersecurity practices to protect sensitive defense information and meet the evolving requirements of defense customers.

What Does cBEYONData Do?

cBEYONData provides data-driven platforms for federal government customers. The company specializes in business process automation, analytics, cloud enablement and financial management to help agencies improve digital operations in support of their missions.