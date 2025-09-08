in Cybersecurity, DOD, News

SMX’s cBEYONData Subsidiary Earns CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Certification

Logo/cbeyondata.com
cBEYONData logo. The SMX subsidiary received CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification.
CMMC certification

SMX subsidiary cBEYONData has achieved Level 2 certification under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 program, highlighting its commitment to safeguarding controlled unclassified information, or CUI.

“cBEYONData’s achievement of CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification underscores our shared commitment to safeguarding sensitive defense information and strengthening the DIB,” Anthony Vultaggio, chief technology officer at SMX, said in a statement published Wednesday.

“I’m proud we’re among the first to achieve this milestone, we see CMMC not as a constraint but as a catalyst—enabling us to stay forward-leaning and deliver secure innovation for critical missions,” added Vultaggio.

In February, digital technology company SMX acquired cBEYONData to establish a provider of digital transformation capabilities to help government customers address their planning, financial and analytical needs.

Meeting CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Requirements

To meet CMMC Level 2 requirements, cBEYONData tapped CyberNINES, a certified third-party assessment organization, to conduct the certification process and deployed PreVeil, an end-to-end encrypted collaboration tool approved for handling CUI.

Introduced in December 2024, CMMC 2.0 is a newly mandated certification framework of the Department of Defense to improve cyber protection across the federal supply chain.

With the CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification, cBEYONData has demonstrated its implementation of cybersecurity practices to protect sensitive defense information and meet the evolving requirements of defense customers.

What Does cBEYONData Do?

cBEYONData provides data-driven platforms for federal government customers. The company specializes in business process automation, analytics, cloud enablement and financial management to help agencies improve digital operations in support of their missions.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Photo by Freedomz/Shutterstock
Handshake representing partnership. GE Aerospace and BETA Technologies partnered to develop a hybrid electric turbogenerator.
GE Aerospace, BETA Partner to Accelerate Hybrid Electric Aviation Development
AeroVironment Logo/Businesswire
AeroVironment logo. AeroVironment launches AV_Halo, a software platform for multi-domain defense missions.
AeroVironment Launches AV_Halo Unified Software Platform for Multi-Domain Mission Advantage