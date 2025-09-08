AeroVironment has unveiled AV_Halo, a hardware-agnostic, open-standards software platform that unifies its mission-ready software tools, including multi-domain command and control, artificial intelligence-enhanced intelligence analysis, synthetic training and autonomous targeting, into a single ecosystem designed to integrate with other battle management systems.

Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and CEO, said in a press release published Thursday that “speed, autonomy, modularity and interoperability are non-negotiable.”

“AV_Halo is designed for the battlefield of tomorrow–empowering warfighters to seamlessly command diverse crewed and uncrewed assets across domains and make better decisions faster to reduce risk to human life,” Nawabi added.

The initial rollout will focus on three mission-critical capability sets:

AV_Halo COMMAND for AI-enhanced situational awareness, theater-wide asset coordination and integration with AV’s KINESIS architecture and VigilantHalo mission control interface.

AV_Halo VISION for real-time computer vision and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities in GPS-denied or communications-degraded environments, using SPOTR Edge and WISARD AI/ML processing.

AV_Halo PINPOINT for exact target acquisition and tracking to support offensive radio frequency and laser payloads, integrated with AV’s LOCUST Laser Weapon System and Titan counter-unmanned aerial system products.

AV Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Global Engineering Scott Bowman said the platform integrates AV’s software portfolio into a single software core that accelerates innovation, interoperability and deployment.

Designed in line with the Department of Defense’s Modular Open Systems Approach, AV_Halo offers solutions to address emerging threats and operational demands and the capability to integrate with allied military and commercial systems.

“By focusing on interoperability, we’re prioritizing collaboration,” Bowman said. “Our industry partners are encouraged to work within, and connect to, AV_Halo to bring best-in-class capabilities to the warfighter faster.”

Future AV_Halo updates will add capabilities such as advanced autonomous control, automated airspace deconfliction, immersive training and simulation, and other mission-ready tools to support synchronized autonomy and cross-domain coordination.