Ontic and software distributor Vertosoft have formed a strategic partnership to deliver integrated threat intelligence technologies to federal agencies.

In a joint release published Thursday, the companies said software provider Ontic will leverage Vertosoft’s government contract vehicles and distribution expertise to accelerate the deployment of its connected security intelligence platform across public sector organizations.

“This partnership ultimately strengthens public sector access to connected, proactive security technologies and ensures agencies have the tools required for today’s modern threat landscape,” said Josh Slattery, vice president of tech sales at Vertosoft.

What Is the Ontic Platform?

Ontic provides a software platform that unifies threat intelligence, incident management and risk assessment in a single, centralized system.

“The Ontic Platform enables federal security teams to uncover and investigate emerging threats, connect and assess threat actors, triage incidents faster, and standardize reporting – all within a single, modern system,” said Zach Kebetz, director of federal at Ontic.

According to Ontic, the platform offers continuous monitoring of open source intelligence, social media, public records and dark web sources. Integrated case management and investigation workflows provide security leaders with a 360-degree view of the threat landscape to protect personnel and organizations.

“By partnering with Vertosoft, we’re expanding access to this connected, proactive intelligence so federal agencies can strengthen how they protect our nation’s people and operations,” added Kebetz.