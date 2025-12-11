Bob Ritchie, senior vice president and chief technology officer at SAIC, has warned that growing access to data and actionable options can lead to decision fatigue and even paralysis.

In a new article posted on the company’s website, Ritchie discussed that, to reduce cognitive burden among national security and defense personnel and accelerate decision making, organizations must deploy automation and reconciliation loops.

How Agencies Can Address Decision Overload?

The official described a future model, inspired by Kubernetes, or the open source container orchestration platform that automates the deployment and management of applications. Ritchie said the approach shifts command structures from imperative instructions to declarative intent. Leaders define desired outcomes, while autonomous agents adjust actions to achieve them.

Under the model, humans maintain oversight and can override any action not aligned with the desired outcome. Human operators can also observe automated behaviors in real-time, ensuring situational oversight.

To realize this vision, defense organizations must build unified data architectures, turn abstractions to machine-readable intent, employ autonomous agents with guardrails and adopt changes in acquisition to emphasize adaptability, integration and continuous delivery.

How Is SAIC Supporting Government, Military Operations Through Automation?

SAIC is a long-time partner of the U.S. government and military. The company offers Data and AI Operation X, or DAX, an agentic AI document tagging tool for the Department of War. DAX achieved awardable status in the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace in August.

The company also recently acquired SilverEdge Government Solutions, which provide SOAR software-as-a-service product suite and MynAI agentic AI platform for government customers.

