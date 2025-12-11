Larnie Yuson joined Capgemini Government Solutions in March to lead its federal health portfolio, bringing more than two decades of experience across health IT, operations and large-scale systems delivery. An attorney by training, she began her career at Booz Allen Hamilton , where she supported major programs for CDC, CMS, NIH and the VA and led efforts spanning program management, change management and clinical operations.

She later served as a senior leader at Accenture , guiding health and human services modernization, overseeing IV&V programs, supporting health benefit exchange implementations and advising on international digital health strategies. Those roles now shape how she brings commercial-grade innovation into secure, mission-ready environments at CGS.

Today, Yuson leads the evolution of CGS’ HealthX Connected Care portfolio, helping agencies strengthen access, unify data, accelerate AI adoption and improve clinical and operational outcomes.

In this Spotlight interview, she discusses CGS’ expansion priorities, her goals for 2026, and how AI, digital twins and emerging technologies are reshaping government health missions.

ExecutiveBiz: Where are you seeing opportunities for expansion in CGS’ portfolio? What new capabilities or markets are you eyeing?

Larnie Yuson: At Capgemini Government Solutions, the biggest expansion opportunity is in enterprise-grade, mission-focused AI for government, and health is at the center of that.

Across the public sector, agencies are trying to move from early AI experimentation and point solutions to coherent AI ecosystems that actually change outcomes: faster, better-informed decisions; improved service delivery; stronger compliance and oversight; and higher operational resilience, even as workforces shrink and mission complexity grows. They also need to operationalize rapidly evolving AI mandates in a way that is secure, scalable and compliant, not just a collection of pilots.

Our differentiator is straightforward: we take commercial-grade innovation and make it real for government through bespoke, compliant, mission-focused solutions that help agencies achieve results at a pace their current workforce alone cannot sustain.

Within health, our Connected Care HealthX portfolio is how we express that strategy. We see four main expansion lanes:

: solutions like smart scheduling and discharge optimization that use advanced analytics and AI to reduce wait times, length of stay, and bottlenecks across the care continuum. Behavioral health and community care : capabilities that support crisis response, longitudinal outreach, and community navigation for populations that are not consistently connected to traditional care channels.

: health data fabrics that integrate clinical, claims, logistics, workforce and experience data into a governed foundation for analytics and AI, so leaders can finally see and manage their operations end-to-end. Precision health and workforce resilience: solutions that bring real-world evidence, advanced analytics and workforce insights together to support targeted interventions, healthy aging and more sustainable staffing models.

In terms of markets, we are deepening where mission pressure, modernization and AI adoption are all accelerating: public health and healthcare, national security and readiness missions, and civilian domains with complex service delivery at scale. The common thread is that we are not selling tools; we are building repeatable, health-aligned solution plays that can be adapted across agencies without becoming generic.

EBiz: What’s one goal you’ve set for your team for 2026?

Yuson: For 2026, my primary goal is to elevate CGS to the forefront of public sector health, bringing Capgemini’s commercial reputation as a trusted health innovator fully into the government arena.

Practically, that means three things for CGS:

From pilots to platforms: helping our clients move from isolated AI proofs-of-concept to enterprise deployments that measurably improve decision-making, service delivery and mission throughput. Every opportunity should be anchored in a clear outcome story, not just a technology story. A consistent operating model: ensuring that whether we are talking about access and flow, behavioral health, unified data, or precision health, our teams are drawing from a common library of reference architectures, accelerators and outcome measures that we have refined globally and tuned for high-security government environments. Making emerging tech practical: bringing things like digital twins, 3D modeling, and spatial technologies out of the lab and into concrete use cases in operations, facilities and oversight — for example, visualizing complex clinical and operational flows in ways leaders can act on.

If we achieve that, HealthX becomes more than a portfolio; it becomes a way of working that ties strategy, delivery, and measurable public outcomes together.

EBiz: How has AI transformed your work and where do you see it going next?

Yuson: AI has fundamentally changed how we build and deliver solutions, and it is increasingly the engine behind our HealthX Connected Care portfolio.

On the delivery side, AI is now built into our engineering and operations toolchain. We use it to accelerate software development, generate cleaner code with fewer defects, automate portions of cloud configuration and testing, and improve documentation. That shortens time to production and lets our teams focus on higher-order design and integration problems instead of repetitive tasks.

More importantly, AI is embedded in the mission outcomes we target with HealthX. In our access and flow solutions, AI forecasts demand, identifies bottlenecks, and recommends better scheduling and discharge plans so patients move through the system faster and staff use capacity more effectively. In our chronic care and connected care hubs, AI analyzes signals from remote monitoring, claims and clinical data to stratify risk, detect deterioration earlier, and cue timely interventions instead of relying solely on episodic visits. In behavioral health and community navigation, AI helps triage inbound signals across channels, prioritize outreach, and surface insights to human clinicians and care coordinators while keeping them firmly in control of decisions. And in unified data and precision health, AI assists with cleaning, classifying and linking fragmented datasets so leaders can trust the analytics they are using to make operational and clinical decisions.

Looking ahead, I see AI in health moving toward agentic, cross-workflow capabilities that quietly coordinate tasks across scheduling, documentation, utilization management, reporting and even facilities operations — all wrapped in strong governance, auditability and policy controls. Our aim with HealthX is to make that evolution concrete and responsible: AI that is deeply embedded in connected care and operational fabric, but always aligned with mission, regulation and public trust.

EBiz: What’s one emerging technology you’re excited about that isn’t AI?

Yuson: One emerging technology I’m particularly excited about, separate from AI itself, is the convergence of immersive digital twins and connected hospital infrastructure.

Capgemini is working with a leading pediatric medical center on an anatomic digital twin platform that turns patient-specific cardiac anatomy into an interactive 3D environment for surgeons and cardiologists to plan complex structural heart procedures together. That same technology stack is now evolving into a broader operational twin of the hospital: real-time views of patient flow, bed capacity, staffing and alerts in a single, spatially aware command environment.

The environment is built upon secure connected devices and advanced network capabilities and provides an immersive, multi-user experience that feels much closer to a ‘mediverse’ than a dashboard. For me, that’s the non-AI frontier: making complex clinical and operational systems visually manageable at human scale. AI will absolutely plug into those twins over time, but the real breakthrough is giving teams a living, shared model of their environment that they can test, rehearse and improve before patients ever feel the impact.

In U.S. government health, especially in military and veterans care, immersive clinical and operational digital twins can become a force-multiplier for readiness and access. The same anatomic twin technology we’re using for complex pediatric cardiac cases can be adapted to high-acuity trauma, polytrauma and reconstructive surgery scenarios common in military medicine, allowing teams to rehearse interventions on patient-specific models before they ever enter the operating room. At the system level, operational twins of major military and veterans medical centers can model patient flow, bed and ICU capacity, staffing, and ancillary services across inpatient, outpatient and community care, helping leaders test “what if” scenarios for surges, base realignments or new care pathways without disrupting live operations. Over time, you can imagine a connected “mediverse” for government health where clinicians, logisticians, and command-center staff collaborate inside a shared, real-time model of their environment, making it easier to coordinate care across installations, improve throughput for high-demand specialties, and maintain readiness for both routine and contingency missions.