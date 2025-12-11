Peraton has secured a recompete contract from the U.S. Forces Korea to continue providing cybersecurity support services for the USFK Joint Cyberspace Center.

In a statement published Wednesday, Tom Afferton, president of the cyber mission sector at Peraton, said the contract award reflects the company’s role in delivering critical cyber operations and capabilities.

“We are proud to support the USFK Joint Cyberspace Center by enhancing defense readiness and safeguarding the digital infrastructure,” Afferton added.

What Is the Scope of the USFK JCC Cyberspace Services Recompete?

Under the recompete contract, Peraton will help identify emerging threats; analyze adversary activities; strengthen mission assurance; provide threat analysis and intelligence support for targeting and attribution; enhance cybersecurity architecture; and support operational planning to align cyber actions with strategic defense objectives.

According to the company, USFK JCC plays a key role in maintaining cyberspace communications, operations, and command and control networks that support military activities across the Korean Peninsula.

Peraton recently secured cybersecurity contracts from federal and military agencies, including a $196 million contract from the U.S. Army to provide operational and cybersecurity support for the Network Enterprise Technology Command’s Global Cyber Center.