Accenture Federal Services is partnering with Kovr.ai to help federal agencies accelerate cloud and artificial intelligence adoption while complying with security standards.

What Capabilities Does the Accenture Federal Services-Kovr.ai Partnership Seek to Deliver?

Accenture Federal Services recently said on LinkedIn that the collaboration brings together AI-powered compliance automation and expertise in federal security. The combination aims to provide customers with automated evidence collection and continuous compliance capabilities, and faster paths to achieving authority to operate.

Why is Security Important in Federal AI and Cloud Adoption?

Ensuring security compliance is critical because, as Accenture Federal Services notes on LinkedIn, cyber threats are growing, with over 40,000 new vulnerabilities identified in 2024. Frameworks such as the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program and the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-53 are also continuously evolving. Traditional, manual approaches struggle to keep pace with such developments.