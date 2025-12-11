Lockheed Martin is building a facility in Courtland, Alabama, for the production of the Next Generation Interceptor, or NGI, and is expecting construction to be completed by early 2026.

The company said Wednesday that Missile Assembly Building-5, or MAB-5, will have 88,000 square feet of space dedicated to delivering the NGI system to the Missile Defense Agency. A formal grand opening of the facility is planned following the facility’s completion.

“The new Missile Assembly Building represents a major investment in our ability to produce the NGI at scale and meet the government’s need for rapid delivery,” Johnathon Caldwell, vice president and general manager of strategic and missile defense systems at Lockheed Martin, stated.

Learn more about the groundbreaking technologies shaping modern warfare and find out what capabilities the U.S. military needs to maintain an edge over adversaries at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan 29. Get your tickets here.

How Will Lockheed Martin’s MAB-5 Operate?

According to Lockheed Martin, MAB-5 will utilize digital twins to reduce risks throughout the product lifecycle, including through sustainment.

The defense contractor also shared that it will use digital engineering practices to develop and build the NGI. The system will be designed using digital models to detect and mitigate issues, digital simulations to test and validate performance without the need for a physical prototype, and analytics to ensure decisions are backed with data.

The company’s Courtland operation currently employs 500 people to support Army, Navy and MDA missions. Once the new facility is open, 100 of those employees will move to MAB-5.

What Is NGI?

NGI is a missile defense system that works to detect, track and destroy incoming threats. It will serve a critical role in the MDA’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense, or GMD, which is designed to intercept intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The system is equipped with sensors and processing capabilities to engage with enemy assets from above the Earth’s surface.

Lockheed was among the companies that secured a $3.7 billion contract from MDA in 2021 to develop and conduct risk reduction work on NGI. In 2024, MDA selected the Bethesda, Maryland-headquartered company to serve as prime contractor and deliver the missile defense capability.