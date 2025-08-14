The Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office has listed SAIC’s Data and AI Operation X, or DAX, agentic artificial intelligence document tagging offering as “awardable” in the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

DAX Accelerating Data Processing

DAX, powered by customized agentic AI systems, is designed to address the Department of Defense’s time-consuming process of tagging unstructured documents, such as mission reports, intelligence briefs and policy memos, SAIC said Wednesday, noting that the current manual tagging of data impedes decision-making, wastes resources and limits access to critical insights. Operating at Technology Readiness Level 9, DAX is built to automate data management to reduce processing time and resource demands, while ensuring data security.

“SAIC is the industry leader in accelerating decision advantage for mission success, and to get there, you must have fast and secure access to actionable data in a way that’s easy to understand and share,” said Vincent DiFronzo, SAIC’s executive vice president of Air Force and combatant commands business group and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient. “DAX uses agentic AI and the best commercial technology to help DoD leaders make better and faster decisions. Whether it is smarter document tagging or operational all-domain C2 for our warfighters, transforming siloed or unstructured data into an integrated common operating picture is why SAIC is focused on this challenge.”

DAX’s agentic AI technology is designed to integrate with existing DOD decision support systems to avoid vendor lock-in issues and provide more control over critical data. The solution supports the Trump administration’s AI Action Plan, reinforcing national security by boosting the DOD’s AI adoption. “To help America win the AI race, SAIC will continue prioritizing solutions that integrate agentic AI into both warfighting and back-office functions within the DoD that accelerates quality decision-making,” DiFronzo said.