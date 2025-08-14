Mutare , a company specializing in voice security, has entered into a partnership with Carahsoft Technology to provide the public sector access to Mutare’s Voice Traffic Filter technology .

What Is Voice Traffic Filter?

Carahsoft said Tuesday VTF is designed to defend against voice phishing, which has been evolving with the use of generative artificial intelligence to mimic voices, generate deepfake calls and orchestrate social engineering campaigns.

VTF is an automated technical control that detects and defends against these threats.

Remarks From Carahsoft’s Steve Jacyna

“Mutare provides agencies with an innovative approach to protecting the voice channel, including collaborative solutions, enterprise telephony and contact centers,” said Steve Jacyna , director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft.

“Mutare’s VTF solution aligns with evolving government security mandates, helping agencies secure critical voice infrastructure against voice phishing, social engineering, spoofed calls, voice spam storms and GenAI-based voice cyberattacks,” added Jacyna.

As Mutare’s master government aggregator, Carahsoft will enable federal agencies to acquire VTF through its reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners contracts.