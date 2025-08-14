Amentum has recruited power sector veteran Shaun Jacobson as vice president of nuclear strategy and growth in the North America region.

Jacobson brings to the company more than 25 years’ experience in the power generation sector, covering nuclear, natural gas and renewable energy, the company said Wednesday. Much of his career has focused on nuclear operations, engineering, licensing, quality and strategic business development.

Jacobson’s Power Industry Track Record

Before his appointment in the Chantilly, Virginia-based company, he ran Jacobson Consulting as its owner and president, providing advisory support to various companies.

He also previously worked as VP of business development for Cinterra, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based solar and renewable energy contractor. In addition, Jacobson had a stint of more than two years as business development and operations VP of McDermott International, where he oversaw engineering, procurement and construction projects for the energy industry in the Americas, South Africa and Australia.

Previous Roles at Westinghouse, Duke Electric

Other past roles that Jacobson held include working as business development and proposal manager of Westinghouse Electric Company, business development manager of Chicago Bridge and Iron, and over eight years as nuclear reactor operator and work control center supervisor at Duke Energy.

Mark Whitney, president of Amentum’s energy and environment business, conveyed the company’s confidence that Jacobson’s expertise in the nuclear energy industry will boost Amentum services in the sector. “His extensive experience and forward-thinking approach will be invaluable as we continue to expand our nuclear capabilities and build trust with the utilities, hyperscalers, investors, regulators, clients and other partners,” Whitney stated.