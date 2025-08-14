The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has selected one company and three joint ventures to compete for task orders under a $240 million firm-fixed price contract to provide architecture and engineering services. The Department of Defense said Wednesday that the awardees that secured spots on the contract are Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co., Tetra Tech/Mason & Hanger JV, Black & Veatch-Zapata JV and Benham-WSP JV.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with completion expected by Aug. 12, 2030.

The requirement was competitively procured, with ten offers received.

Earlier $200M USACE Contract

The award is the latest architecture and engineering services contract issued by USACE. In July, a Jacobs-led joint venture and three other contractors earned spots on a $200 million multiple-award contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for architectural and engineering services. Work on that contract is expected to be completed by July 31, 2030.