USACE Announces Winners of $240M Contract for Architecture & Engineering Services

USACE logo. USACE awarded one company and three JVs spots on a $240 million A-E services contract.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has selected one company and three joint ventures to compete for task orders under a $240 million firm-fixed price contract to provide architecture and engineering services. The Department of Defense said Wednesday that the awardees that secured spots on the contract are Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co., Tetra Tech/Mason & Hanger JV, Black & Veatch-Zapata JV and Benham-WSP JV.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with completion expected by Aug. 12, 2030.

The requirement was competitively procured, with ten offers received.

Earlier $200M USACE Contract

The award is the latest architecture and engineering services contract issued by USACE. In July, a Jacobs-led joint venture and three other contractors earned spots on a $200 million multiple-award contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for architectural and engineering services. Work on that contract is expected to be completed by July 31, 2030. 

Written by Taylor Brooks

