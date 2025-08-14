KBR has secured a potential $3.6 billion NASA contract for astronaut health support. KBR said Wednesday that the award provides a five-year base period valued approximately $2.5 billion and calls for work performance to start on Nov. 1, with two option periods that could extend the contract up to 2035.

Reston, Virginia-based Leidos is a subcontractor on the follow-on single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

KBR Services in NASA Contract

Under the contract, KBR will support several NASA programs, including the Artemis campaign, the International Space Station Program, the Commercial Crew Program and the Human Research Program. The company, which has over 60 years of experience in supporting crewed space missions, will provide occupational health services and conduct research on risk mitigation on future spaceflight crews’ health, safety and performance.

Mark Kavanaugh, KBR president of defense, intel and space, said the NASA follow-on award affirms the company’s leadership in supporting manned spaceflight missions. “We’re proud to support NASA’s critical work on long-duration space travel, including the Artemis missions, while contributing to solutions that will help humans live and thrive beyond Earth,” the KBR executive remarked.