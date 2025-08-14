in Artificial Intelligence, Contract Awards, News

Deltek Empowers GovCon Firms With AI-Enabled Capabilities

Logo/deltek.com
Deltek logo. Deltek is leveraging AI capabilities to help GovCon firms respond smarter to requests for proposals.
Deltek's AI-powered tools

Deltek has equipped its GovWin IQ market intelligence platform with new artificial intelligence tools designed to help government contracting teams pursue contract opportunities, quickly draft competitive proposals and win more contracts.

Ask Dela Opportunity Chat in GovWin IQ

In a blog post published June 25 on Deltek’s website, the company announced the release of Ask Dela Opportunity Chat, an AI-enabled feature that could help proposal managers and business development professionals review leads in real time, qualify opportunities and make more informed decisions by providing them with compliance requirements, opportunity details and strategic insights on leads of interest.

AI-Generated Proposal Outlines

Leveraging AI-generated proposal outlines in the GovWin IQ platform can help proposal teams prevent rework, focus on strategy and promote better collaboration.

Developed through extensive prompting and sourced from GovWin IQ’s comprehensive database of government contracts, the AI-generated documents come in basic and annotated outlines. The basic outline serves as a high-level overview that enables proposal teams to strategically build out their response, while the annotated outline provides users with AI suggestions, section requirements and an overview.

Upcoming Capabilities: AI-Generated Compliance Matrices & AI-Powered Proposal Solution

Deltek noted that in a future release, GovWin IQ will start offering AI-generated compliance matrices to help proposal teams automatically extract, organize and address solicitation requirements, draft offers confidently and confirm compliance before proposal submission.

The company will also help GovCon firms transform proposal development and win new business with an upcoming AI-powered proposal platform. This platform is designed to address the gap between quality and speed when generating draft proposals.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Bill Downer / Red Data
Bill Downer. The exec discussed federal cyber threats and how his new company Red Data is helping agencies protect data.
Bill Downer on Why Red Data Is the Future of Data Storage Cyber Defense
Mark Kavanaugh
Mark Kavanaugh. The KBR executive commented on the company's NASA contract for astronaut health support.
KBR Books Potential $3.6B NASA Contract for Astronaut Health Support