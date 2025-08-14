Deltek Empowers GovCon Firms With AI-Enabled Capabilities

Deltek has equipped its GovWin IQ market intelligence platform with new artificial intelligence tools designed to help government contracting teams pursue contract opportunities, quickly draft competitive proposals and win more contracts.

Ask Dela Opportunity Chat in GovWin IQ

In a blog post published June 25 on Deltek’s website, the company announced the release of Ask Dela Opportunity Chat, an AI-enabled feature that could help proposal managers and business development professionals review leads in real time, qualify opportunities and make more informed decisions by providing them with compliance requirements, opportunity details and strategic insights on leads of interest.

AI-Generated Proposal Outlines

Leveraging AI-generated proposal outlines in the GovWin IQ platform can help proposal teams prevent rework, focus on strategy and promote better collaboration.

Developed through extensive prompting and sourced from GovWin IQ’s comprehensive database of government contracts, the AI-generated documents come in basic and annotated outlines. The basic outline serves as a high-level overview that enables proposal teams to strategically build out their response, while the annotated outline provides users with AI suggestions, section requirements and an overview.

Upcoming Capabilities: AI-Generated Compliance Matrices & AI-Powered Proposal Solution

Deltek noted that in a future release, GovWin IQ will start offering AI-generated compliance matrices to help proposal teams automatically extract, organize and address solicitation requirements, draft offers confidently and confirm compliance before proposal submission.

The company will also help GovCon firms transform proposal development and win new business with an upcoming AI-powered proposal platform. This platform is designed to address the gap between quality and speed when generating draft proposals.