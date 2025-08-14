Nava, a technology consultancy and public benefit corporation, has launched a new effort to develop open source software designed to assist state Medicaid agencies in meeting the requirements outlined in H.R. 1, or the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

According to Rohan Bhobe, CEO of Nava, H.R. 1 presents a challenge to “embrace a new way of working that delivers radically more effectively and efficiently.”

“An open, modular architecture gives states the ability to evolve with legislative changes, user needs, and technology advancements,” the executive said.

H.R. 1 is expected to affect access to healthcare benefits for millions of Americans. Nava said its proposed solution will help government customers ensure the delivery of human-centered outcomes.

Nava’s Software Offering

The modular and open-source software is designed to enable agencies to replace components and modules. According to Nava, the resulting code and technology stack can also be deployed by other states to ultimately reduce costs and risks associated with implementation.

The public benefit corporation also intends to host regular demo days, where states can share progress and lessons learned and explore philanthropic opportunities to help offset implementation costs.

Nava Launches AI-Powered Resource Referral Tool for Health, Social Services

Nava Labs, a division within Nava, recently announced a pilot for its resource referral tool, which utilizes artificial intelligence, to support caseworkers and public benefit enrollment for people with low incomes.

Under the pilot, Nava Labs will integrate its referral tool into Goodwill’s case management workflows. The technology is expected to ease the process of referring clients to available health and social services, reducing administrative tasks for caseworkers.