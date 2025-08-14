C3 AI Unveils Strategic Integrator Program

C3 AI , an enterprise artificial intelligence application software company, has launched the C3 AI Strategic Integrator Program .

What Is C3 AI Strategic Integrator Program?

The company said Tuesday the new program will enable partner companies to license the C3 Agentic AI Platform for building advanced enterprise AI applications up to 100 times faster than traditional approaches. Participating partners can license these new applications to their customers and maintain full intellectual property rights to any product extensions, custom applications or machine learning models created on top of C3 AI applications. The program provides access to multiple resources such as the C3 AI developer community, C3 AI Academy training, agentic coding assistance, expert support and go-to-market collaboration.

C3 AI CEO Comments on New Program

Thomas Siebel , chairman and CEO of C3 AI, stated, “Participating in this program will be a force multiplier for organizations looking to lead AI-driven digital transformation of their industries.”

SMX, Other Inaugural Partners

SMX , one of the program’s first partners along with Fractal and Groundswell , intends to utilize the C3 Agentic AI Platform to create AI applications that comply with stringent security standards.