Ontic has earned Moderate authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, clearing the way for federal agencies to use the Ontic Platform to manage threat intelligence, investigations and response.

The company said Thursday it has also received authorization to operate the platform in mission-critical security operations.

What Does FedRAMP Moderate Authorization Mean?

Securing FedRAMP Moderate authorization confirms that Ontic meets federal security and compliance requirements for cloud-based systems.

“From escalating threats against public officials and growing geopolitical tensions to the rising risk of insider threats, federal security teams are operating in a more complex and polarized environment,” said Lukas Quanstrom, CEO of Ontic.

“With Ontic’s FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, government agencies can trust that the technology is built for the demands of federal security,” he continued.

The milestone builds on the company’s “In Process” FedRAMP designation in 2025.

How Does the Platform Support Federal Security Missions?

Ontic’s platform is designed to consolidate threat intelligence, case management and risk analysis into a single environment.

It integrates data from multiple sources, including public records, security systems, social media and dark web intelligence, and features artificial intelligence-enabled workflows to help teams detect and respond to threats more efficiently.

“This enables teams to stay focused on their mission and shift from reactive approaches to a proactive, intelligence-led model—leveraging AI to connect critical data, improve decision-making, and prevent threats before they escalate,” said Quanstrom.

How Is Ontic Expanding in the Public Sector?

Ontic has been expanding its federal footprint through partnerships and platform development.

In 2025, the company partnered with Vertosoft to expand access to the Ontic Platform through government contract vehicles.

It has also continued to enhance its technology through automation, following a $230 million funding round aimed at accelerating its investment in artificial intelligence and strengthening its threat detection and response capabilities.