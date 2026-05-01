Unissant Gets Perfect Score in CMMC Level 2 Certification Assessment

Unissant has achieved Level 2 certification under the Department of War’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification.

The company said Thursday that it received a perfect score and zero findings following an assessment by an authorized certified third-party organization.

Gain a better understanding of CMMC and other cyber initiatives across government at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. The event will feature leaders from the Department of War, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Department of Education, FBI and other agencies. Register today to secure your seat.

What Does Unissant’s CMMC Level 2 Certification Mean?

The achievement reflects full compliance with cybersecurity requirements for protecting controlled unclassified information in mission environments. CMMC Level 2 requires the implementation of 110 security controls aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171, demonstrating the company’s ability to operate within a secure, governed framework while delivering technology capabilities to federal customers.

“Customers trust us to operate in mission environments where security is fundamental,” Unissant CEO Sumeet Shrivastava stated. “CMMC Level 2 demonstrates that the controls required to execute that mission are in place across Unissant’s environment.”

What Services Does Unissant Offer to Government Customers?

Headquartered in Virginia, Unissant offers a range of technology and cybersecurity services designed to support federal agencies in mission-critical operations. The company delivers digital transformation, data-driven capabilities and secure system delivery.

Unissant’s Partnership With D-Wave

The company recently announced a partnership with D-Wave Quantum to co-market and co-sell hybrid quantum-classical technologies to federal agencies. The technologies provide fraud detection, anomaly identification, workforce and asset allocation modeling, image recognition and pattern detection, and other advanced capabilities to address complex optimization issues in government.