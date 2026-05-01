Icertis and SAP have expanded their partnership to provide federal agencies and government contractors with SAP Ariba Contract Intelligence by Icertis, an offering designed to integrate artificial intelligence-driven contract management into public sector procurement workflows.

Partnerships like the expanded Icertis-SAP collaboration are advancing AI-native contract intelligence and reshaping how federal agencies and contractors manage procurement and compliance. These shifts are influencing where agencies focus resources and how industry partners support civilian missions—topics that will be explored at the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29. Sign up now!

How Does the Icertis-SAP Offering Support Federal Procurement?

Icertis said Wednesday SAP Ariba Contract Intelligence by Icertis helps GovCon firms and federal agencies by centralizing legal contracts within procurement workflows and using AI to highlight obligations, risks and opportunities in real time, supporting decision-making and automated value capture.

It also accelerates procurement cycles through faster negotiations and more precise redlining while maintaining compliance with Federal Acquisition Regulation and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement requirements.

The platform embeds agreements into SAP Ariba Sourcing and Procurement for Public Sector in SAP S/4HANA and guides actions across the source-to-pay process. It is offered with all-in-one licensing through SAP to streamline deployment.

What Did Icertis & SAP Officials Say About the Partnership?

“Public sector organizations and government contractors operate at the intersection of complexity and accountability,” said Rajan Venkitachalam, senior vice president of public sector and chief information security officer at Icertis. “With its AI-native interface to SAP Ariba Sourcing and Procurement for Public Sector in SAP S/4HANA, Icertis provides customers with the ability to ground every decision in the contracts that run their organization – so they can move faster, stay compliant, and confidently advance their missions in any macro landscape.”

Jamison Braun, senior vice president and managing director of U.S. public services at SAP, said procurement transformation in the public sector depends on reliable, actionable intelligence.

“By expanding our partnership with Icertis, we’re bringing contract intelligence directly into the way our SAP Ariba Sourcing and Procurement for Public Sector customers work, enabling them to connect contracts, data and processes in entirely new ways across the enterprise,” Braun added.