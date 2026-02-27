Unissant and D-Wave Quantum have entered into a strategic co-marketing and co-selling partnership that aims to help federal agencies more quickly adopt advanced technologies to address various operational challenges that can no longer be addressed by traditional computational approaches.

How Will the Partnership Benefit Unissant Customers?

Unissant said Wednesday that the partnership will provide its customers access to hybrid quantum-classical technologies offered by D-Wave. These technologies work to solve complex optimization problems, fraud detection and anomaly identification, workforce and asset allocation modeling, image recognition and pattern detection, and various other use cases.

Commenting on the partnership, Unissant National Security General Manager Alka Bhave said, “As agencies move beyond AI experimentation and toward operational scale, the ability to optimize complex systems in real time is becoming a defining requirement.”

“Our partnership with D-Wave positions us to bring forward practical, high-impact solutions that leverage quantum technologies in ways that are secure, scalable, and aligned to mission needs,” added Bhave, who also serves as her company’s chief operating officer, a position she took on in December 2025.

For his part, D-Wave’s Jack Sears said, “Public sector organizations need practical ways to apply advanced computing technologies to their most complex challenges.”

“By partnering with Unissant, we are expanding our ability to support federal agencies with hybrid quantum-classical solutions that deliver measurable operational value while also helping agencies take meaningful steps toward the next generation of computing,” added Sears, who serves as vice president of U.S. government business solutions at his company, a position he had assumed also in December.

What Are Unissant and D-Wave?

Unissant works to deliver artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, digital and cybersecurity offerings to benefit government agencies. D-Wave works to deliver quantum computing systems, software and services, including dual-platform offerings.