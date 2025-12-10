Unissant has appointed Alka Bhave as chief operating officer and general manager of national security .

She will oversee operations across the enterprise and lead growth efforts in the company’s national security portfolio, Unissant said Tuesday.

“Every leader we’ve added to our team has increased our ability to scale responsibly, enhance delivery excellence, and support our customers with the highest level of trust and performance. Alka brings a track record of transformation and excellence that will be felt across the entire enterprise,” said Unissant CEO Sumeet Shrivastava .

Who Is Alka Bhave & What Experience Does She Bring to Unissant?

Bhave is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience in federal digital transformation, large-scale operations and enterprise performance across civilian, defense, health and intelligence sectors. She founded strategic consulting firm Sequoia Vantage and serves on the Northern Virginia Science Center Advisory Board and ACT-IAC’s Talent Community of Interest.