Accenture has teamed up with artificial intelligence company Anthropic to establish the Accenture Anthropic Business Group, a joint entity that aims to accelerate the transition of AI from pilot to full-scale deployment, and to develop new offerings for regulated industries, including the public sector.

Under the partnership, the companies will combine AI expertise and capabilities to ensure the technology’s safe deployment across enterprises, Accenture said Tuesday.

AI is now an integral part of how the government, the military and industry operate. Learn about new use cases of the technology directly from practitioners and experts at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. Click here to purchase your tickets.

What Is Accenture Anthropic Business Group?

The Accenture Anthropic Business Group will train approximately 30,000 Accenture professionals on Anthropic’s Claude to drive adoption of the AI assistant.

The business group plans to launch a platform that will enable chief information officers to measure the value and scale the development of AI-powered software within their organizations.

How Will the Accenture-Anthropic Partnership Support Public Sector Customers?

According to Accenture, the partnership will focus initially on highly regulated industries, where organizations are facing the challenges of modernizing legacy systems and complying with stringent government requirements.

One example of AI offering for the public sector is the use of AI agents that would guide citizens in accessing government services while ensuring data privacy.

“AI is changing how almost everyone works, and enterprises need both cutting-edge AI and trusted expertise to deploy it at scale,” Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei stated. “Accenture brings deep enterprise transformation experience, and Anthropic brings the most capable models.”

What Is the Goal of the Recent Partnership Between Accenture, Anthropic and AWS?

Accenture and Anthropic are long-time industry partners. In November, the companies, together with Amazon Web Services, launched an effort to aid in the responsible adoption and scaling of generative AI tools.

As part of the collaboration, Accenture committed to providing customers with services and accelerators to customize AI models based on specific needs. Meanwhile, Anthropic contributed access to Claude AI models.