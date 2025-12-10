Allocore has collaborated with Amazon Web Services to develop an artificial intelligence-powered platform aimed at streamlining access to information on the federal government’s $5 trillion-plus lending portfolio , which supports homeowners, students, small businesses and communities nationwide.

Register for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19 and learn how AI is modernizing the operations of federal and defense agencies, as well as the GovCon industry.

What Is Allocore’s New Federal Lending Initiative?

The effort is intended to address the challenges of navigating federal lending programs that rely on outdated technology, systems and manual processes, Allocore said Tuesday. The digital platform is designed to support The Center for USA Lending and provide expanded public access to federal loan programs. It combines AWS cloud computing services and Amazon Bedrock with Allocore’s governance tools to enhance the speed and transparency of federal program communications to borrowers.

The platform and The Center for USA Lending are set to launch on Dec. 12.

What Did Allocore CEO Bill Webner Say About the Lending Program Modernization Effort?

Allocore CEO Bill Webner , a two-time Wash100 Award winner, said in an opinion column back in November that the federal government should adopt commercial technologies to modernize 130 lending and credit programs operated across agencies. He cited the Small Business Administration’s rapid pivot to a cloud platform during the COVID-19 crisis as proof that federal lending systems can be modernized quickly and effectively.

And as for his company’s work with AWS, Webner recently commented, “Modernizing federal lending isn’t just a technical challenge. It’s about delivering on a democratic promise that government can be as responsive, efficient, and innovative as the people it serves. By combining advanced AI with our expertise in federal lending technology, we’re helping build a system worthy of America’s ambition and future.”