GE Aerospace and Palantir Technologies have expanded their multi-year partnership to strengthen U.S. Air Force aviation readiness and support operations across GE Aerospace’s production environment.

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What Does the GE Aerospace-Palantir Partnership Cover?

Through the collaboration, the companies said Thursday that they will deploy agentic artificial intelligence-powered systems to bolster production and sustain aircraft readiness. Initially focused on the Air Force’s T-38 trainer jets and the J85 engine, the partnership piloted a sustainment workflow in early 2024 that enhanced visibility into parts demand and shortages. Building on that effort, the scope now includes sustainment, maintenance, repair and new engine production across GE Aerospace’s broader operations.

Amy Gowder , president and CEO of defense and systems at GE Aerospace, said the proven propulsion technology and smarter data use are key to meeting readiness demands.

“By integrating data across the enterprise and applying AI to predict demand and identify constraints earlier, our collaboration with Palantir is helping our customers keep more aircraft available so airmen get the training required to execute on their mission,” said Gowder.

How Is GE Aerospace Using Palantir’s AI Platform?

GE Aerospace leverages Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform, or AIP, to facilitate supply chain functions such as fulfillment, sourcing, allocation, maintenance and customer service. The architecture enables automation of repetitive tasks while allowing GE’s workforce to focus on higher-value problem-solving.

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