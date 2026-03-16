Astranis Space Technologies has appointed John Hyten, a retired U.S. Air Force general and a two-time Wash100 awardee, as chairman of the company’s newly established strategic advisory board.

Leadership appointments across the space and defense sector highlight how companies are strengthening their teams as government and industry collaboration continues to evolve. The Potomac Officers Club will host the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30, where government, military and industry executives will discuss emerging priorities across the national security air and space landscape. Save your seat now!

Astranis said Thursday that Hyten will advise the leadership team on business, strategy and technology as the company advances the development of space systems for government and commercial customers.

John Gedmark, CEO and co-founder of Astranis, said Hyten’s decades of experience shaping national security space strategy and operations will help guide the company as it enters its next phase of growth.

“He brings a passion for innovative, fast-moving approaches and a deep conviction for building a robust American space industrial base. We are honored and excited to have him advise Astranis as we rapidly scale the business across both commercial and government markets,” Gedmark added.

Who Is John Hyten?

Hyten served as the 11th vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff between 2019 and 2021.

Before that role, he led U.S. Strategic Command, where he was responsible for the U.S. nuclear triad and missile defense efforts. He also served as commander of Air Force Space Command from 2014 to 2016.

The Harvard University engineering and applied sciences graduate started his career in engineering and acquisition before moving into space operations.

Hyten said Astranis is positioned to support the shift toward smaller, proliferated space systems in higher orbits.

“Their progress over the past several years is impressive and the company’s technology represents innovative and resilient capabilities that I see playing a large role in advancing U.S. strategic interests. I look forward to working with John and his team,” Hyten added.

What Does Astranis Space Technologies Do?

Astranis develops satellites designed to operate in higher Earth orbits and provide communications services for the U.S. military, enterprises and sovereign governments. The San Francisco-based company currently has five satellites on orbit and holds a commercial contract backlog valued at more than $1 billion.

The company has raised more than $800 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Blackrock, Baillie Gifford and Fidelity. It has approximately 500 employees focused on designing, developing and operating its satellites from a 153,000-square-foot headquarters facility in Northern California.