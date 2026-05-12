Peraton rolled out a commercial AI platform built to support intelligence and mission planning operations.

IRIS combines multiple AI models to turn data into real-time operational insights.

The platform is designed to help counter adversary influence and cognitive warfare campaigns.

Peraton has launched the commercial version of its Peraton Interactive Realtime Information System , or IRIS, an artificial intelligence-driven decision-support system designed to assist analysts, mission planners and commanders navigating complex information environments.

What Capabilities Does Peraton IRIS Provide?

The company said Monday Peraton IRIS integrates multi-source data to deliver real-time intelligence for activities such as media monitoring to and influence campaign planning. The system combines five advanced AI models layered with mission data and analytical workflows to transform raw AI capabilities into actionable intelligence for national security operations.

“Peraton IRIS represents the convergence of artificial intelligence and real-time data integration,” said Tom Afferton , president of cyber and intelligence sector at Peraton. “Combined with deep operational expertise, Peraton IRIS is a single platform that empowers our analysts, planners, graphics illustrators, researchers, and most importantly, operators, to stay ahead of adversary narratives, counter their messaging at scale, and support mission success across every domain.”

How Does IRIS Address Cognitive Warfare?

Peraton designed IRIS to confront cognitive warfare, where adversaries target perception and decision-making. The system offers semantic search, sentiment analysis and narrative tracking to support psychological and information operations planning and target audience analysis. Operators can query natural language and receive synthesized, citation-backed insights in seconds.

What Certifications and Approvals Has IRIS Received?

IRIS is currently at technology readiness level 9 and authorized to process controlled unclassified information at Impact Level 5, with approval to operate at IL6 expected by July 2026. The company added that IRIS also received “Awardable” status in the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, allowing Department of War organizations to procure and deploy the system.