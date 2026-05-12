Jet Propulsion Laboratory is utilizing Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization

OpenShift Virtualization is designed for managing traditional VMs and modern workloads

Red Hat previously supported JPL modernization through OpenStack and Linux deployments in 2016

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory is migrating to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization to support deep space mission operations.

Sachin Mullick, director of product management for hybrid platforms at Red Hat, said in a company press release published Monday that OpenShift Virtualization simplifies the transition and management of virtual machine workloads.

“Organizations today are grappling with the need to advance their digital capabilities while maximizing the value of their existing application investments,” Mullick stated.

“Red Hat provides the flexibility, confidence and operational efficiency to help our customers meet their evolving mission goals,” the executive added.

What Capabilities Does the Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Offer?

OpenShift Virtualization is a unified application platform that helps organizations migrate, run and manage traditional VMs alongside containerized and serverless workloads on hybrid cloud environments.

According to Red Hat, the application enables organizations to introduce artificial intelligence and microservices without disrupting traditional workloads.

OpenShift Virtualization is an included feature of OpenShift, which offers network policies, role-based access controls and SELinux security contexts. OpenShift is also equipped with a compliance operator and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes to support runtime, build, and cluster operations.

Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS in AWS GovCloud received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High authorization for its hosted control plane architecture in December.

What Is Red Hat’s History With NASA JPL?

Red Hat has previously supported NASA JPL’s infrastructure modernization efforts.

In 2016, Red Hat deployed OpenStack and Linux to help address increasing computing demands from researchers and scientists at JPL.

According to Red Hat, its engineers worked with JPL to implement the on-site OpenStack cloud system. The company added that the collaboration will give NASA researchers access to private cloud capabilities and use external services such as Amazon Web Services.