Lockheed Martin advanced the Army’s Stinger replacement with a successful QuadStar flight test.

The NGSRI effort is designed to strengthen short-range air defense against drones and other aerial threats.

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Lockheed Martin has completed a seeker characterization flight test, or SCFT, of its QuadStar missile for the U.S. Army’s Next-Generation Short-Range Interceptor program, or NGSRI.

Lockheed Martin’s demonstration of the QuadStar missile highlights the Army’s continued push to modernize critical defense capabilities and replace legacy systems. Join government and industry leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18 to discuss the technologies and priorities shaping the Army’s 2030 vision. Secure your spot now.

What Did the QuadStar Flight Test Demonstrate?

The global defense technology company said Monday the SCFT involved launching the QuadStar missile from a Command Launch Assembly, or CLA, and flying a tactical trajectory to validate seeker performance beyond the range of the legacy Stinger system. The test assessed the seeker’s ability to capture imagery, analyze signals onboard and track targets, while also confirming overall interceptor and CLA functionality.

Why Is the Test Important to the Army’s NGSRI Program?

The characterization flight test demonstrated the seeker’s core sensor and guidance capabilities, advancing the development of a potential replacement for the legacy Stinger missile system. The seeker technology is designed to engage unmanned systems, rotary aircraft and fixed-wing threats. AI-driven signal processing and open-systems architecture support rapid updates and modular upgrades.

“The successful SCFT demonstrates we remain on course to deliver a next-generation interceptor that will defend our warfighters and allies well into the future,” said Randy Crites , vice president for advanced programs at Lockheed Martin.

What Is the Next-Generation Short-Range Interceptor?

The NGSRI program aims to replace the Stinger missile with a more advanced short-range air defense capability designed to counter evolving aerial threats. Lockheed Martin’s NGSRI offering is designed for demanding environments and features advanced target-tracking optics, a high-speed interceptor and a network-centric architecture integrated with broader air defense systems. The company recently completed an initial flight demonstration of its NGSRI prototype as the program advances through development.