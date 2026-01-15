Lockheed Martin has reached a development milestone with its Next-Generation Short-Range Interceptor prototype, completing an initial flight demonstration as the U.S. Army evaluates options to modernize its short-range air defense arsenal.

What Did Lockheed Achieve During the NGSRI Initial Flight Demonstration?

The company said Tuesday that the test, conducted at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, validated the performance of NGSRI, which Lockheed is developing under the Army’s Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Increment 3 initiative, aimed at replacing the aging FIM-92 Stinger missile.

Lockheed conducted NGSRI’s first flight 26 months after receiving an other transaction agreement in 2023 for the effort. RTX was also awarded a similar OTA at the time. The combined value of those agreements exceeded $730 million, with Lockheed’s portion totaling $312 million.

“We completed our controlled flight test series in less than six months, demonstrating the speed and agility the Lockheed Martin team brings to this exciting competition,” said Chris Murphy, a business development lead for advanced programs at Lockheed.

What Threats Will NGSRI Work to Counter?

According to Lockheed, its NGSRI is designed to combat a range of aerial threats, including unmanned systems and rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft. It features a modular architecture to support upgrades over time, as well as artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Under the OTA, the company will continue flight testing and refinement of its interceptor, with prototype delivery targeted for 2028.