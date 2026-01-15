The U.S. Air Force has awarded a contract to Nokia Federal Solutions , Skydweller Aero and Tangram Flex to demonstrate a rapid-deployment airborne private network .

Described as a flying 5G cell tower, the network is designed to provide flexible communications support for military and potential commercial operations, Nokia Federal Solutions said Wednesday.

What Is the Rapid-Deployment Airborne Network?

The Instantaneous Network Infrastructure: Rapid-Deployment of Airborne Private Network on Uncrewed Perpetual Flight Platform is an initiative that employs a modular architecture built on open standards, including the Open Mission Systems framework and the Universal Command and Control Interface, to enable software-defined networking across manned, unmanned, and attritable platforms. The approach may support future Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiatives.

Funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory under a Small Business Innovation Research contract, the work will continue through 2027 and could have applications beyond defense, including emergency response in infrastructure-constrained environments.

What Will Each Partner Provide for the Contract?

As part of the effort, Nokia Federal Solutions’ 5G network technology will be hosted aboard Skydweller Aero’s Perpetual Flight solar-powered aircraft, which features high payload capacity and extreme endurance, supporting a modular airborne communications hub. Tangram Flex will provide interoperability software to ensure compatibility with current and future military systems.