Carahsoft Technology will make WhoMeta’s risk and data fusion platform available to federal, state and local government agencies under a partnership agreement.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft said Tuesday it will serve as WhoMeta’s Master Government Aggregator, providing agencies with access to the latter’s Arqent OS platform.

How Will Carahsoft Support WhoMeta Through the Partnership?

Carahsoft will make WhoMeta’s Arqent OS and other tech offerings available to public sector clients through its contract vehicles, including the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, The Interlocal Purchasing System, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Through this collaboration, we can deliver powerful situational awareness and AI-driven intelligence capabilities that enable Government agencies to anticipate, detect and respond to emerging threats faster and more effectively,” said Valeria Ferrin, co-founder at WhoMeta.

Arqent OS is designed to provide agencies with an integrated operational picture by delivering geospatial monitoring, alerting and situational intelligence capabilities. The platform converts data streams into actionable intelligence by combining network, location and social indicators into an operational dashboard.

“Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft is committed to helping Public Sector organizations strengthen operational resilience, enhance mission readiness and unlock the full potential of unified data intelligence,” said Michael Adams, senior sales director at Carahsoft.

“WhoMeta’s real-time risk and geospatial intelligence platform complements our existing ecosystem of AI, data analytics and security solutions. By combining our channel expertise with WhoMeta’s powerful technology, we can help federal, state and local government agencies gain deeper insight, improve threat response and achieve greater situational awareness across complex operational environments,” added Adams, who is also program executive for AI solutions at Carahsoft.

What Does WhoMeta Do?

WhoMeta is the company that developed the Arqent Intelligence Stack, an air-gapped mission platform built for government-grade operations.

Through its Unified Agent Protocol, the company provides an operational artificial intelligence layer that supports secure, explainable and automated workflows across restricted and on-premise environments. The platform is designed for agencies that require rapid threat understanding, complete data control and mission-ready intelligence capabilities.

What Public Sector Technology Partnerships Has Carahsoft Established?

Carahsoft continues to expand its public sector AI and analytics portfolio through partnerships with several companies. The company recently partnered with Credo AI to make the latter’s AI governance platform available to agency customers.

Carahsoft is also working with Tom Sawyer Software to deliver graph-powered AI visualization and analytics tools that help federal, state and local agencies interpret complex data and support digital engineering initiatives. The partnership with Silobreaker enables government customers to access AI-driven open-source and threat intelligence capabilities.