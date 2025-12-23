Carahsoft Technology will deliver Tom Sawyer Software’s graph-powered visualization, artificial intelligence and analytics platforms to federal agency customers under a distribution agreement.

How Will Carahsoft Support Tom Sawyer Software?

Carahsoft said Monday it will make Tom Sawyer Software’s graph AI tech offerings available to public sector clients through its reseller partners and acquisition vehicles, including the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to expand Tom Sawyer Software’s reach in the Public Sector,” said Brendan Madden, CEO of Tom Sawyer Software. “This partnership represents a major step forward in our mission to help Government organizations make sense of complex data. Together, we will empower Public Sector teams with the graph and data visualization and analytics tools they need to make faster, better-informed decisions.”

What Is Tom Sawyer Software?

Tom Sawyer Software provides graph-powered visualization and analysis platforms designed to help public sector organizations better understand complex data to streamline operations, detect threats and improve service delivery.

The company’s platforms could help agencies transform siloed datasets into actionable intelligence, enhancing decision-making for managing large-scale systems. Its offerings also support digital engineering initiatives and provide insights to enable organizations to identify and address gaps.

Michael Adams, senior sales director at Carahsoft, said Tom Sawyer Software provides government agencies with graph-based visualization and analysis tools to help them understand complex information.

“The company’s advanced offerings provide graph analysis algorithms, empowering agencies with additional insight into their data to make informed decisions. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Tom Sawyer Software to deliver innovative graph AI technology to the Public Sector,” added Adams, who is also program executive for AI solutions at Carahsoft.