RTX Secures $842M Army Contract for Fire Units Production

The U.S. Army has awarded RTX a fixed-price-incentive contract valued at $841.7 million for the production of fire units, including hardware, software and relevant services.

The award is a modification to a previously awarded contract and brings the cumulative value of the effort to $1.72 billion, the Department of War said Tuesday. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts, until June 30, 2031.

The Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama serves as the contracting activity.

Learn about the capabilities warfighters need to carry out their missions at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. The event will bring together key decision makers from the military and industry to discuss the Army’s evolving needs, especially as the service works toward its Army 2030 goals. Secure your seat at the event by registering here.

What Fire Units Does RTX Provide the Army?

The award follows a $698.9 million contract RTX secured from the Army for National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System, or NASAMS, fire units in November. NASAMS is a medium-range air defense system that can counter adversary unmanned aerial vehicles, fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and cruise missiles.

RTX also delivers Patriot missile system fire units to the Army. The company received a $946.4 million contract modification in December 2024 for Patriot production hardware, software and services.