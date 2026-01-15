Mission Essential has named retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mark Quantock as CEO.

Quantock, who announced the move in a LinkedIn post last week, spearheads the company’s mission as a systems integrator supporting government and national security missions with intelligence, language and operational support services. He steps into the top role following his tenure as Mission Essential’s chief operating officer.

Who Is Mark Quantock?

Quantock brings decades of operational and executive experience across military, intelligence and industry roles. Before joining Mission Essential, Quantock served as executive vice president of strategic accounts at Babel Street and as COO at Global Dimensions. He also became the director of intelligence for U.S. Central Command and as deputy chief of staff for intelligence.

What Other Leadership Changes Did Mission Group Announce?

In a separate leadership move, Mission Group announced the appointment of Carlton “Bubba” Fox as CEO of Mission Sciences, where he will oversee the development of advanced technology products for defense and commercial markets.

“Mark and Bubba possess the unique blend of leadership, vision, and customer intimacy required to support our warfighters and advance our technology edge,” said Mission Group CEO Greg Miller.

“Their expertise will accelerate our growth and strengthen our ability to deliver mission-critical solutions,” he added.