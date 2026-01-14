Ericsson Federal Technologies Group has appointed former Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Nathan Simington as director of policy and strategy.

The Vienna, Virginia-based company said Tuesday that Simington will lead the integration of advanced technologies, particularly 5G and 6G, into national security environments and drive collaborations across the private sector.

“As we confront a dual imperative: scale our government 5G networks to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge commercial advancements, while simultaneously shaping policies that secure decisive network superiority, Ericsson Federal is at the forefront of telecom innovation,” Christopher Ling, CEO of Ericsson Federal, stated. “Only through this alignment can we effectively counter our adversaries, and Nathan Simington’s expertise strengthens our mission to build solutions that fortify the future of network security and national security.”

Simington will share insights into wireless technology deployment to support the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's mission at the Potomac Officers Club's 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29.

Who Is Nathan Simington?

Simington was an FCC commissioner from 2020 through 2025. In the role, he oversaw policy creation related to wireless, satellite, broadcast, telephony and radar systems.

Before joining the commission, Simington served as a senior adviser at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration within the Department of Commerce, where he directed federal efforts on spectrum sharing, broadband and expanding access.

His private sector career includes positions at wireless technology distributor Brightstar and various law firms.

What Is Ericsson Federal?

Ericsson Federal, established in 2024 to meet the needs of U.S. defense and government agencies, delivers secure telecommunications capabilities and digital modernization services to support national and economic security.

The Ericsson subsidiary is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.