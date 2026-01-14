Booz Allen Hamilton executives are signaling a pivotal year ahead for defense and government technology, pointing to rapid advances in artificial intelligence, spectrum-aware networks, quantum security and cyber operations that will shape national security missions in 2026 and beyond.

In a series of forward-looking assessments Booz Allen posted on LinkedIn on Saturday, senior leaders highlighted how emerging technologies are moving from experimentation into operational environments — placing new demands on speed, resilience and responsible deployment.

How Will Agentic AI Shape Future Defense Operations?

Steve Escaravage, president of Booz Allen’s defense technology group and a four-time Wash100 Award recipient, said 2026 will see operational use of agentic artificial intelligence systems capable of adapting to dynamic combat scenarios.

“High-profile demos prove agentic systems’ prowess in fluid combat: adapting plans, reallocating resources, and commanding autonomous assets and decoys to confuse adversaries,” Escaravage said.

Why Is Cyber Defense Moving Toward Machine-Speed Operations?

Brad Medairy, a Booz Allen executive vice president and cyber leader, warned that adversaries are increasingly using AI to automate cyberattacks at scale.

“Defensive cyber operations must keep pace—unifying IT operations and cyber defense to detect, respond and remediate at machine speed,” Medairy said.

Booz Allen has positioned AI-enabled cyber capabilities as central to protecting federal networks, particularly as zero-trust architectures and automated threat response mature across civilian and defense agencies.

What Role Will Quantum Security Play in Protecting Infrastructure?

JD Dulny, Booz Allen’s quantum leader, said organizations cannot wait to prepare for the security implications of quantum computing.

“With quantum computers potentially emerging by 2029, organizations must invest now in post-quantum cryptography to protect U.S. infrastructure,” Dulny said, adding that collaboration across industry will be critical to strengthening the quantum supply chain.

Booz Allen has expanded its quantum investments through partnerships and venture activity aimed at accelerating real-world applications tied to national security.

How Will AI-Native Networks Transform Connectivity?

Chris Christou, Booz Allen’s 5G and NextG leader, pointed to AI-driven radio access networks as a foundation for future communications.

“AI-RAN will anchor AI-native 6G, enabling networks that learn, adapt, and optimize in real time to deliver more secure, resilient connectivity for all,” Christou said.

Other Booz Allen leaders also cited the growing importance of synthetic training, responsible AI governance and multi-agent system safety as emerging priorities heading into 2026.