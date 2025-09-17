Advanced technology company Booz Allen Hamilton has expanded its collaboration with SEEQC , a company specializing in superconducting digital chips, to advance the development of quantum engineering technologies .

Advancing Quantum Computing

Booz Allen said Tuesday the two companies will work together to fast-track the rapid scaling of quantum computers and deliver advanced capabilities across the government, civil and commercial sectors. The strategic partnership will focus on addressing core engineering challenges in quantum computing, including computational error correction, energy efficiency and device scalability.

The expanded partnership aims to accelerate the development of the first large-scale quantum computer by integrating Booz Allen’s quantum software into SEEQC’s software stack. Both companies will develop the software and firmware necessary to connect classical and quantum elements of SEEQC’s full-stack chip technology.

Comments From Booz Allen, SEEQC Executives

“Harnessing the power of quantum computing requires not only cutting-edge technology but national focus and resourcing. Booz Allen’s expanded partnership with SEEQC will bolster our problem-solving power, foster innovation and make a lasting impact across critical U.S. national missions,” said JD Dulny , vice president at Booz Allen and leader of the company’s quantum practice.