Invisible Technologies Secures $100M in Growth Funding

Invisible Technologies has secured $100 million in growth funding , raising its total capital to $144 million.

The ‍San Francisco-based AI software company said Tuesday the funding round, led by Vanara Capital, will be utilized in enhancing its core AI Software Platform to strengthen its capacity to help companies manage data and build automated workflows. The investment follows Invisible’s revenue growth from 2023 to 2024, which reached $134 million.

The funding round included participation from Princeville Capital, HOF Capital, Freestyle VC, Rocketeer Management and Tallwoods Capital, alongside existing backers Acrew Capital, Greycroft, Backed VC, BY Ventures and Deepwater Asset Management.

Invisible Technologies’ AI Software Platform

Invisible’s AI software platform is built around five modular components supporting the entire AI lifecycle. These include Neuron for data integration and transformation, Atomic for mapping and codifying workflows, Expert Marketplace for human expertise, Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback, training and validation, Synapse for model evaluation and fine-tuning, and Axon for agentic automation of task orchestration and decision-making across systems.

Remarks From Invisible Technologies CEO